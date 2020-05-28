UrduPoint.com
Uzma Khan Lodges FIR Against Malik Riaz’s Daughters

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 12:59 PM

Uzma Khan lodges FIR against Malik Riaz’s daughters

Amina Usman has rejected Uzma Khan’s claim that she illegally entered into her house, abused her there and subjected her to torture, saying that it was her husband’s second home where the actress and her sister were present.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) The daughters of Malik Riaz were booked by Defense-C police station over charges of trespassing on the house of popular actress Uzma Khan, abusing her there and subjecting her to torture here on Thursday.

Uzma Khan accompanied by her sister Huma Khan and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi reached Defense-C police station and lodged FIR against Amina Usman, Pashmena Malik and Amber Malik.

“I need justice, because they ruined my life,” said Uzma Khan while talking to the reporters outside Defense-C police station.

“They are powerful, I know. But I will go to maximum extend against this injustice,” she said, adding that they came along with the guards, thrashed them, abused them and made serious allegations against them while they were at their own home.

In a video message, Amina Usman, the daughter of Malik Riaz, made an attempt to clarify the things, saying that they did not violate the law as Uzma Khan and her sister Huma Khan were at the other house of her husband Usman Malik.

“I went to the second house of my husband Usman Malik and I didn’t go to their houses,” said Amina Malik, pointing out that these women (Uzma Khan and Huma Khan) were telling a lie as they were at his house and were not up there from “Aitekaaf”.

She questioned that why there was drug and liquor if they reached there after observing “Aitekaaf”.

“They are liars as they were there at my husband’s second house,” said Amina Usman, adding that she was mother of a child and was making efforts to save his 11-year old married life.

