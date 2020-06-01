Uzma Khan torture case: Court grants interim bail to three women

A session court on Monday granted interim bail to three women,allegedly involved in actress Uzma Khan torture case,till June 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A session court on Monday granted interim bail to three women,allegedly involved in actress Uzma Khan torture case,till June 15.

The court ordered the women to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50000 each for availing the relief of interim bail.

The court also issued notices to SHO concerned and sought case record on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Farrukh Hussain passed the orders while hearing pre-arrest bail petition filed by property tycoon Malik Riaz's daughters-- Pashmeena Malik and Amber Malik and a relative Amna Usman Malik.

At the start of proceedings, all three women along with their counsel Lahore High Court Bar President Tahir Nasurrullah Warriach appeared before the court.

The counsel argued before the court that the police had registered a case against his clients over torturing actress Uzma Khan and her sister. He contended that all charges leveled against the petitioners were baseless. He submitted that the FIR had been registered with a delay, which proved malafide intentions. He pleaded with the court for grant of interim bail to his clients.

At this, the court granted interim bail to all three women till June 15 and also directed them for joining the investigations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Defence-C police had registered a case against the accused women on complaint of actress Uzma Khan. It is alleged that the women stormed the house with armed men and tortured Uzma and her sister.