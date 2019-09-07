UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzma Riaz Visits Girls Degree College Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 06:32 PM

Uzma Riaz visits Girls Degree College Abbottabad

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Saturday on the directives of PTI Member National Assembly Uzma Riaz Jadoon started a cleaning drive in the surrounding areas of Girls Degree College Band Koh Abbottabad and clear the area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Saturday on the directives of PTI Member National Assembly Uzma Riaz Jadoon started a cleaning drive in the surrounding areas of Girls Degree College Band Koh Abbottabad and clear the area.

MNA Uzma Riaz visited the Girls Degree College where she was briefed by the principal of college and discussed other issues like poor sewerage and cleanliness in the surrounding areas of college.

The MNA assured the principal, faculty and students that PTI government was committed to provide quality education to the masses and bring the nation in the main stream of world.

During the visit of class rooms, the MNA appreciated the students for attaining education. She said services of this college was commendable because the college produced several bureaucrats, politicians and other professionals who were currently serving the country in various fields and she was also one of them.

She advised the girls to work hard with dedication to get good results and raise the flag of the institution high.

WASA Chief Executive Noor Qasim assured MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon that strict action would be taken against the sanitation staff for their negligence.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Poor Education Abbottabad Water Visit Government

Recent Stories

Police Arrest Person Suspected of Assaulting Russi ..

5 seconds ago

LWMC services being hired for disposal of hospital ..

14 minutes ago

Govt restores old gas tariff for 'tandoors'

14 minutes ago

Vyshinsky Expresses Special Gratitude to Russian F ..

14 minutes ago

Ukrainian Ombudsman Claims Kiev Listed Over 110 Pe ..

14 minutes ago

Albayrak to take special cleanliness measures duri ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.