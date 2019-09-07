Uzma Riaz visits Girls Degree College Abbottabad

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Saturday on the directives of PTI Member National Assembly Uzma Riaz Jadoon started a cleaning drive in the surrounding areas of Girls Degree College Band Koh Abbottabad and clear the area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Saturday on the directives of PTI Member National Assembly Uzma Riaz Jadoon started a cleaning drive in the surrounding areas of Girls Degree College Band Koh Abbottabad and clear the area.

MNA Uzma Riaz visited the Girls Degree College where she was briefed by the principal of college and discussed other issues like poor sewerage and cleanliness in the surrounding areas of college.

The MNA assured the principal, faculty and students that PTI government was committed to provide quality education to the masses and bring the nation in the main stream of world.

During the visit of class rooms, the MNA appreciated the students for attaining education. She said services of this college was commendable because the college produced several bureaucrats, politicians and other professionals who were currently serving the country in various fields and she was also one of them.

She advised the girls to work hard with dedication to get good results and raise the flag of the institution high.

WASA Chief Executive Noor Qasim assured MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon that strict action would be taken against the sanitation staff for their negligence.