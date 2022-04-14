UrduPoint.com

Uzma Urges PTI To Avoid Adopting Uncivilized Attitude For National Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Uzma Bukhari on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions.

Talking to a private television channel, she said that PTI leaders had tried to damage the culture, and social values of Pakistani society. Criticizing the language used by PTI leaders during public meetings, she said, national institutions should not be maligned for political point scoring.

In reply to a question about Pervaiz Ellahi, she said Pervaiz Ellahi was not feeling well after change of the leadership in Pakistan.Commenting on the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, she said that incumbent government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is taking all possible measures to address the challenges being faced by the people. She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making efforts to provide relief to poor people.

