Vacancies In MWMC To Be Filled Within Two Months: MD

Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:06 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company Fakhar ul Islam Dogar said that MWMC would be made fully functional after meeting shortage of staff.

The vacancies in the department would be filled within next two months. He expressed these remarks while talking to citizens at his office here on Tuesday. He maintained that MWMC would be made operational completely.

The government was also trying to make MWMC self-reliant. About revenue generation, Fakhar ul Islam remarked that the rate for domestic was very low. However, it is high for commercial beneficiaries.

The government's grant will be used for purchase of modern machinery only. The MD MWMC also maintained that they would develop coordination with PHA and WASA for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Four special squads have been established for cleanliness. Similarly, the primary and secondary collection is also being improved. Another 300 staffers will be added in collection squad. Similarly, out of order machinery is also being repaired. There is no dearth of funds with MWMC, he hinted. Multan was also given status to identical city of China namely "Chehzi" and a memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard. We would take maximum benefit of the MoU. The Company is also reviewing to get financial help from Asian Development Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

