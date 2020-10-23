Vacant posts at Capital Hospital to be filled at earliest: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday assured the Upper House of Parliament that recruitment against vacant posts at Capital Hospital would be made at earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday assured the Upper House of Parliament that recruitment against vacant posts at Capital Hospital would be made at earliest.

Replying to a question in Senate, the Minister of State said that it is fact that some new departments i.e. Cardiac Surgery and Interventional Cardiology could not be started due to non-recruitment of concerned Staff. He said that an advertisement of 202 Posts (including Staff for Cardiac Surgery and interventional Cardiology) were advertised on June 20, 2020, however, on the recommendation of the Standing committee on Interior, the recruitment process could not initiated.

Capital Hospital is a departmental hospital comprising of 296 beds primarily meant to provide 100 % free services to the CDA employees and their families both in-service and retired. It is also open for General Public with free of cost emergency services 24/7 but other services are charged as per CDA approved rates.

The minister said that it has been also directed to re-advertise the same positions. He said the case has been sent to Ministry of interior for issuance of NOC for floating re-advertisement in press to make recruitment against 209 Vacant posts by HRD Directorate CDA on September 14, 2020.

He hoped that the process of recruitment will be completed within two months.