Vacations Of Rescue-1122 Staff Cancelled

Sat 28th March 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The vacations of all the staff of Rescue-1122 have been canceled keeping in view of the current difficult situation in the wake of Corona virus in the province.

On the directions of Director General, Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed, the vacations of all the employees and officers have been cancelled and all such officials were directed to immediately report for duty.

The field staff led by District Emergency Officer Mardan, Kamal Shah conducted fumigation and sanitization spray at Katlung, Rustam and Shergarh areas and people was asked to stay homes.

Spray was also conducted at Corona pronged Manga area where first death from Corona virus had been reported.

The people have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of Rescue-1122 staff and called for such sprays in the remaining areas of Mardan district.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

