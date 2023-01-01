Vacations of schools extended till Jan 8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has extended winter vacations in all public and private schools till Jan 8, said a spokesman of District education Authority, Rawalpindi.

He informed that Secretary School Education, Waqas Ali Mahmood had issued a notification for extension of the winter vacations in all public and private schools in Punjab province from Jan 2 to Jan 8, 2023.

All schools (Public and Private) would re-open on Monday Jan 9 resuming a full/normal week for all classes. However, the notification said that the restrictions regarding wearing of Face Masks within school premises would remain intact.