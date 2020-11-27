Vaccinating children against polio must for their health: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that giving anti-polio vaccine to children under five years of age is a must for protecting their health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that giving anti-polio vaccine to children under five years of age is a must for protecting their health.

He was addressing a ceremony, held at the CM house here on Friday in connection with the upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive starting from Nov 30 in the province. He said that the government was fully aware of the health and safety of the Health Department officials, as the anti-polio drive was also affected due to coronavirus. He said that 100 per cent vaccination target would be achieved while observing corona standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that ministers and parliamentarians would monitor the campaign in their respective areas.

"It is also imperative to administer anti-polio drops to children coming from other provinces as a polio-free society is a collective responsibility," he said.

The CM ordered for arranging special vaccination for children deprived of the anti-polio drops. The polio workers performing their duties diligently were heroes, he said adding that parents should get their children immunized by administering anti-polio drops to them, he said.

In the ceremony, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and DC Lahore administered anti-polio drops to children.

More than 120,000 polio workers will administer anti-polio drops to 20 million children during the campaign ending on Dec 4.