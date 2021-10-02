UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Against Corona In Full Swing: DC Peshawar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Vaccination against corona in full swing: DC Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood on Saturday said under the directives issued by the National Command and Operation Center the vaccination to the general public in the district was continued in full swing.

Talking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar said the district administration Peshawar was also active on public holidays and corona vaccination was in full swing in the provincial capital Peshawar on the orders of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

He informed that corona vaccination was underway in various schools in Peshawar and the vaccine was being administered to students under the supervision of the Health department teams besides vaccinating the general people across Peshawar.

He said stern action would be taken against those still not vaccinated. He said officials of the district administration also visited different bazaars, markets, and schools and checked the vaccination certificates.

For immediate action against the violators, notices issued to most people across Peshawar for not getting vaccinated, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood said, adding, people should cooperate with government and administration.

He said, corona eradication would be possible only with people's cooperation. He informed that under the directives of National Command and Control Center, District Administration Peshawar was implementing Corona Standard Operating Procedures in schools, bus stops and bazaars and checking of Corona vaccination certificates.

