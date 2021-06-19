UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Against Coronavirus In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:13 PM

Vaccination against coronavirus in full swing

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar Saturday said that COVID-19 vaccination campaign was in full swing at all vaccination centres across the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar Saturday said that COVID-19 vaccination campaign was in full swing at all vaccination centres across the district.

He expressed these views during his visit to the COVID-19 vaccination centre set up at the Gulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur, where people aged 30 and above were being vaccinated against corona.

He said that all departments were working in coordination to protect the citizens from the global pandemic.

During visit, the DHO also reviewed the vaccination process of the citizens and issued instructions to the medical staff at centre to efficiently facilitate people.

He said the citizens must get corona vaccine to protect them from the pandemic.

Related Topics

Visit Sukkur All From

Recent Stories

Creative economy is promising sector that boosts D ..

4 minutes ago

Scotland had to make a splash at Euro 2020: McGinn ..

5 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah narcotics case adjourned till July ..

5 minutes ago

Foreign Leaders Congratulate Iran's President-Elec ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking practical steps for art & cultu ..

5 minutes ago

Work starts at 24-kilometer new section of KKH

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.