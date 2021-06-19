Vaccination against coronavirus in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar Saturday said that COVID-19 vaccination campaign was in full swing at all vaccination centres across the district.

He expressed these views during his visit to the COVID-19 vaccination centre set up at the Gulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur, where people aged 30 and above were being vaccinated against corona.

He said that all departments were working in coordination to protect the citizens from the global pandemic.

During visit, the DHO also reviewed the vaccination process of the citizens and issued instructions to the medical staff at centre to efficiently facilitate people.

He said the citizens must get corona vaccine to protect them from the pandemic.