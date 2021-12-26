UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Against Coronavirus Vital To Defeat Expected Omicron Variant Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :No case of the latest variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has been reported so far in the Rawalpindi district, but there was a need to continue observing corona SOPs control the spread of this fatal disease.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani said that according to initial reports, the symptoms of Omicron was of flu, but it is to be noted that the virus badly affected the lungs.

He urged the residents to get vaccinated at the earliest who had not still jabbed against the deadly disease, adding the vaccination was the only way to defeat it. The DHO stressed the need for citizens to complete their doses who had contracted one dose.

Meanwhile, district surveillance officer Dr Waqar Ahmed said that the vaccine was mandatory for those above 12 years of age and safe for pregnant and other disease affected people. He said that the 2nd phase of the 'Red' Corona Vaccination Campaign was in full swing, which would continue until December 31, adding 408 teams were visiting door to door to persuade the citizens of corona vaccination.

Dr Waqar said that announcements were also being made from mosques informing the citizens about corona vaccination. He urged the residents to come forward and vaccinate themselves at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to prevent the fatal disease.

