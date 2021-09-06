UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Against COVID-19 Among Above-17 Students To Start From Tuesday

Mon 06th September 2021

Vaccination against COVID-19 among above-17 students to start from Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Vaccination against COVID-19 among the above 17 students of SSC Part-Ito HSC Part-II would be started from Tuesday in schools and colleges of Hyderabad.

It was informed in a meeting held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch.

Among others the meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Director school education Rasool Bux Shah, Director Colleges Dr. Abdul Hameed Channar, Director Private School Prof. Syed Zawar Naqvi and District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer who reviewed the arrangements about vaccination.

The Commissioner was informed that vaccination would be carried out among students of above 17 with consents of their parents.

The commissioner asked the officers concerned to vaccinate the students after confirmation of consent form of their parents, CNIC or B-Form so that their Names could be registered at NADRA website after vaccination.

He said the delta variant of Coronavirus was the most dangerous virus, adding, all required arrangements have been made to stop spreading this type of virus.

On his directives of achieving the task of hundred percent vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges, the commissioner was informed that this process has been completed in Hyderabad successfully.

The District Health Officer Hyderabad informed the meeting that all arrangements of carrying out vaccination have been finalized.

