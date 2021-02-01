Vaccination against COVID-19 from January 3

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):Vaccination against COVID-19 will begin in Sindh from Wednesday with front line health workers handling corona patients to be inoculated on priority basis, said provincial health minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho on Monday.

Talking to media, she said Chinese vaccine Sinoform, established to have 90 percent efficacy rate is also to be used, as in other parts of the country, and will be initially available at different healthcare facilities of Karachi.

These were cited to include Korangi Hospital, Urban Healthcare Center in Malir, Ojha Hospital, Qatar Hospital, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Khaliq Dino Hospital, Liaqutabad Hospital.

Liaqut University of Medical Sciences (LUMS) -Jamshoro and MCH Center at Shaheed Benazirabad Bhutto were said to have been made adult vaccination center( AVC), adequately equipped to deliver the needed service.

She said health workers pertaining to private sector are also to be administered the much needed vaccine in the first phase of the scheme.

Dr. Azra Peechuho said training of personnel is an important component of the exercise with due care that vaccination is done in the best possible and most effective manner.

Keeping in view the peculiar situation in Karachi, reporting the highest number of cases in the province, the health minister said facility has been ensured in each of its districts.

Citizens above 60 years of age were said to be administered anti-corona vaccine in the second phase of the exercise.

She reiterated that districts reporting highest number of the COVID cases have been given preference in terms of vaccination center adding that number of these facilities will be gradually increased with due care for their existence in other districts too.

Sindh Minister for Health said citizens in general (below 60 years) will be vaccinated in the third phase,mainly those with health conditions that may be compromising their immunity against the infection.