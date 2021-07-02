Vaccination against Hepatitis E introduced for pregnant women in Balochistan: Dr, Aziz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Child-bearing women including pregnant women have introduced vaccination against hepatitis E in Balochistan while such type of jaundice pushes pregnant women to their deaths within 24 hours.

In March this year in Pakistan, the vaccine has been introduced in Balochistan in a short period of time by the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Control Program in collaboration with Feroz Sons.

The ceremony was organized at the Scientific Symposium at local hotel in Quetta under cooperation with the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Control Program on Hepatitis "E" virus and its associated risks.

Provincial Coordinator, Hepatitis Control Program,Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorizai, thanked all the participants and said that measures for prevention of all types of Hepatitis in Balochistan are being made fruitful under an integrated strategy.

Another achievement of our program is that in addition to the prevention and treatment of other forms of hepatitis, we have now been able to bring a vaccine to quell hepatitis "E" in Balochistan in a short period of time, she noted.

She said Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and the Chief Executive Officer of the Health Department were paying special attention to control such diseases like Hepatitis, E, W are determined that the steps taken to eradicate Hepatitis from Balochistan will prove fruitful and succeed in the struggle to save the people from this deadly and contagious disease, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Huma Qureshi, Executive Director, Pakistan Medical Research Council, Eminent Liver Disease and Focal Person, Prime Minister, Hepatitis Control Program, Focal Person, Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, said that Hepatitis E is a life-threatening disease that affects a large number of women in a short period of time. "16% of healthy adults have tested positive for HIV," They said, citing a medical study.

"The disease affects women of childbearing age." The Chief Minister's Hepatitis Control Program was being paid tribute for saving women from this deadly disease in Balochistan and hoped that this program would save many precious human lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Naila Ehsan, distinguished Maternal and Child Pediatrician and Dr. Sadiq Achakzai, Assistant Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, BMCH, said that Balochistan, like other provinces of the country, has a high incidence of hepatitis E among women.

They said that in various studies and observations Hepatitis E deaths during pregnancy have been reported to be between 25 and 30 percent, and are a major cause of death in patients with chronic liver disease, according to medical studies. It turns out that if a patient is already infected with HCV or HBV, it increases the risk of death with HV by 40%, they underlined.

Addressing the scientific symposium, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Aziz Ahmad Jamali said the serious situation of hepatitis in Balochistan is fully realized and the government of Balochistan is trying to improve the measures for the prevention of hepatitis and provide standard facilities for diagnosis and treatment to the people at the government level.

He said that it was gratifying that a vaccine had been introduced here in a short span of time to protect the women of Balochistan from hepatitis "E" so for which Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorizai, Provincial Coordinator of Hepatitis Control Program and others were fully involved while the team deserves congratulations.

Aziz Jamali said that serious steps have been taken to improve the healthcare facilities in Balochistan.

We will strive to ensure quality healthcare delivery and extent services to every individual people in the province, he concluded.