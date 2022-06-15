Vaccination against Lumpy skin disease in cattle heading forward swiftly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said that vaccination against lumpy skin disease was in progress in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

He said this while talking to media person, here on Wednesday.He said "Lumpy skin disease is spreading by flies, mosquitoes and ticks. Livestock teams are paying door to door visit to vaccinate animals against spread of Lumpy skin." "Similarly, the teams are also educating cattle breeders about the preventive measures against the disease." He urged cattle farmers to provide clean environment for livestock.

"Lumpy skin disease of animals is not transmitted to humans and similarly, the animal milk and meat are suitable for human consumption," he informed.

In case of symptoms, keep the infected animals separate from healthy animals and eliminated unwanted traffic on the farm or enclosure to prevent the disease from spreading to others. Dr Jamshaid Akhtar also suggested the breeders to keep in contact with veterinary hospital staff in their respective areas for further guidance.