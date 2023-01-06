Vaccination against lumpy skin disease to start from Jan 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Imported vaccine has been purchased to counter lumpy skin disease in animals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Imported vaccine has been purchased to counter lumpy skin disease in animals.

Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin presided over a meeting held regarding the control of lumpy skin disease.

He said that Punjab had purchased inexpensive and quality lumpy skin vaccine. All arrangements had been completed in the province before the recurrence of the disease.

Sardar Shahabuddin said that vaccination against lumpy skin disease would be started from January 15 across the province.

He further said that vaccination campaign would be strictly monitored and monitoring teams had been formed in this regard. Real time monitoring of the campaign would be done through 9211 system.

He said that he and Punjab Livestock Secretary would inspect the campaign. The Minister said that effective awareness would be created regarding vaccination.

Vaccination strategy on foot and mouth disease was also discussed in the meeting.