UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Against Measles, Rubella To Begin From Monday, Says Saeed Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

Vaccination against measles, rubella to begin from Monday, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that a vaccination campaign against measles and rubella is being launched in the province from November 15, which will continue until November 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that a vaccination campaign against measles and rubella is being launched in the province from November 15, which will continue until November 27.

He said that approximately 18 million children would be inoculated against measles and rubella.

Saeed Ghani said that the vaccine has been declared safe by doctors for children over 12 years, who have been vaccinated for coronavirus.

He said that the provincial government has made special arrangements in government schools, hospitals and dispensaries in this regard.

