Vaccination against polio; 96 pc target achieved in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Ejaz on Wednesday directed health officials to meet targets in the ongoing Polio Vaccination Campaign.

DC said that health officials must reach out to every child for immunization against polio virus.

He said that workers must ensure every child in the street ,Mohala ,town and city be vaccinated during the drive.

Presiding over a meeting, DC said that vaccination teams should move from door to door to administer anti-polio to children below the age of five.

He was informed that over 2.2 million were vaccinated till the second day of the vaccination drive, meeting 96 per cent of the target.