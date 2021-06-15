UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Against Typhoid Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

Vaccination against typhoid continues

Vaccination against Typhoid continued in eighteen (18) urban union councils of Khanewal on Tuesday targeting children and teenagers from age group of nine months to fifteen years

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Vaccination against Typhoid continued in eighteen (18) urban union councils of Khanewal on Tuesday targeting children and teenagers from age group of nine months to fifteen years.

Teams of health department continued giving typhoid conjugate vaccine (TVC) on Tuesday, the second day of the drive, officials informed deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in a meeting held here.

Sherazi ordered health officials to closely monitor the working of teams and ensure that the vaccination targets are met.

He warned officials of action in case of giving incorrect vaccination data.

Sherazi appealed the parents to cooperate with the vaccination teams.

