Vaccination Becomes Mandatory For Traveling On BRT Buses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Corona Vaccination Certificate has become mandatory for travel in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses from today (Monday).

According to a spokesman of TransPeshawar (Operator) of the service, all passengers on BRT buses will be required to show their vaccination certificates. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to board the bus.

On the directives of the provincial government, TransPeshawar had fixed September 20 as the deadline for the vaccination certificate.

However, those who took only the first dose will also be allowed to board BRT buses.

The general public, and especially service passengers, are instructed to complete their vaccinations and make it easier for themselves and others to come and go.

