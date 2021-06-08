UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Camp Sets Up At Police Lines Chiniot

Tue 08th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Vaccination camp sets up at Police Lines Chiniot

A three-day corona vaccination camp had been set up at the Police Lines on the instructions of District Police Officer Bilal Zafar here on Tuesday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-day corona vaccination camp had been set up at the Police Lines on the instructions of District Police Officer Bilal Zafar here on Tuesday.

The DPO termed the vaccination center a great facility for police officers and staff, saying all possible steps were being taken by the police to prevent corona virus.

