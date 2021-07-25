Vaccination camp to be held on July 27

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The Health department and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were jointly organizing Covid-19 vaccination camp in Uch Gilani area on July 27.

A meeting of Director Health Department, Dr.

Muhammad Zakir and Chief of SNGPL Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Imran held here on Sunday.

The head of SNGPL assured the Director Health that company would provide all necessary facilities including transport for people who would visit the camp for vaccination against fatal virus.

The officials of the SNGPL were also present in the meeting.