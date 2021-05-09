Vaccination campaign to immunize police force against coronavirus started

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have started the vaccination campaign in order to immunize the police force against the coronavirus here at the police hospital.

SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh started the campaign along with District Health Officer Lala Jaffar.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said Hyderabad was first district in the province where the cops regardless of their ages were being inoculated against the virus.

The DHO informed that by evening of the first day some 250 policemen received the first dose of the vaccine.