Vaccination Center For PPC Journalists To Be Set Up Soon: Bangash

Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:37 PM

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Tuesday said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued special directives for the vaccination of the members of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Tuesday said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued special directives for the vaccination of the members of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on priority basis.

Kamran Bangash, in a news statement, said the chief minister on the request of Peshawar Press Club leadership had issued special directives for the vaccination of press club's members.

He said it was decided that a special vaccination centre should be set up for the journalist community and the Health Department officials were making arrangements in that regard.

He said the journalist community was providing valuable services in terms of information and awareness regarding the COVID-19 situation at the critical time.

He said in the first phase, the journalists above the age of 30 would be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The KP government, he said, was making all-out efforts to address the problems being confronted by the journalists. The vaccination center, he said, would be formally launched in a couple of days and all the matters pertaining to the procedure of vaccination and its schedule would be devised in consultation with the Peshawar Press Club leadership.

