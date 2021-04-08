UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Center Gets Operational At College For Special Education

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

Vaccination center gets operational at College for Special Education

Coronavirus Vaccination Center has been set up and got operational at Government Degree College for Special Education on Jhangiwala Road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus Vaccination Center has been set up and got operational at Government Degree College for Special education on Jhangiwala Road.

According to the Focal Person Dr Zakir Ali, the center was earlier operating at Forest Office on Poly-Technical College Chowk which was now shifted to new location.

He said that vaccination of citizens of age 60 years and more was underway in Bahawalpur.

He told that another center was functioning at Government Tibbiya College Bahawalpur. He said that field hospitals were also being set up at coronavirus vaccination centers where doctors and paramedical staff were available. He told that centers were operational in Ahmadpur East, Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali and Yazman tehsils aswell.

More Stories From Pakistan

