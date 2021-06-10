Vaccination center inaugurated at UET

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Thursday inaugurated the coronavirus vaccination center at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) for the vaccination of the university's employees and students.

The deputy commissioner hoped that the UET would achieve the target of 100 percentvaccination of its employees, adding that every employees of the UET would be vaccinatedat the camp besides students.