Vaccination Center Inaugurated For Overseas Pakistanis At Dir Upper

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:43 PM

Vaccination Center inaugurated for overseas Pakistanis at Dir Upper

Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper, Muhammad Shoaib here on Tuesday inaugurated Corona Vaccination Center for overseas Pakistanis in District Headquarters Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper, Muhammad Shoaib here on Tuesday inaugurated Corona Vaccination Center for overseas Pakistanis in District Headquarters Hospital.

The Center was established to facilitate expatriates in getting vaccinated against Corona.

It is worth mentioning that the district administration has ensured availability of corona vaccine for overseas Pakistanis in hospitals of the district.

Meanwhile, a team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dir, Jehan Sayyed visited the Vaccination Center in District Headquarters Hospital and acquired briefing about the vaccination process. He also urged the people to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Corona and help the government in its efforts to contain Corona.

More Stories From Pakistan

