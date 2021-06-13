Vaccination center setup in Jammia Masjid Koto Haji Abad

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) ::To facilitate the people, a coronavirus vaccination center was established in Jammia Masjid Koto Haji Abad here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (retc) Aun Haider Gondal was the chief guest on the opening ceremony whereas Dr.

Irshad Roghani, DHO Dir Lower is monitoring and supervising the vaccination drive. A large number of people were vaccinated on the opening day.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the role of Ulamas and religious scholars in this regard and said that Covid pandemic could be eliminated through vaccinations. He appealed to the people to come and actively participate in the vaccination drive.