Vaccination Centers Being Increased To Facilitate More Citizens: Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 07:52 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government was increasing the number of vaccination centers in Punjab to achieve the target to vaccinate 80,000 people daily in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government was increasing the number of vaccination centers in Punjab to achieve the target to vaccinate 80,000 people daily in the province.

Chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review the emerging coronavirus situation, initiative to increase vaccination centers, boosting health facilities at public sector hospitals for COVID-19 patients and ancillary areas here on Saturday, she said that the health department was ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen in the province.

Dr Yasmin said that implementation on coronavirus SOPs was being ensured and all institutions were working in collaboration for the control of corona pandemic in the province.

She said that increase of facilities in public sector hospitals were being made due to increase in number of cases adding that corona situation was being monitored continuously in Punjab.

She said that vaccination staff was being doubled at vaccination centers to cope with increasing rush.

As per the directions of the NCOC, the SOPs were being implemented and special focus was being given to the gradual scale up of vaccination of people, she said.

The health minister said that there would be no compromise on lives of people adding that with the joint efforts of people and the government, pandemic would be overcome.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner Lahore Division and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department presented details of actions taken for the control of the pandemic in Punjab during the meeting.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was present in the meeting while Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bukht joined via video link. Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional ChiefSecretary (Home) and senior military and civil officials were present in the meeting.

