Vaccination Centers To Be Closed Only On First Day Of Eid

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Vaccination centers to be closed only on first day of Eid

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has said that vaccination centers across the country will remain closed for only one day (21st July).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has said that vaccination centers across the country will remain closed for only one day (21st July).

In a Tweet on Tuesday, NCOC asked the citizens to get vaccinated and ensure that COVID SOPs are being followed.

NCOC wished a safe Eid to the citizenz.

