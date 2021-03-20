UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Centers To Remain Closed On Sundays, National Holidays: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday informed that all vaccination centers across the country will remain closed on Sundays and National holidays like 23rd March etc.

The Forum has taken this decision to give relief to the vaccine administrators and healthcare workers (HCWs) who were working tirelessly to serve the nation in this time of crisis amid national vaccination programme.

The NCOC has advised the masses to avoid visiting centers on Sundays and other public holidays.

NCOC has appreciated the effort of all federating units for management of massive vaccination drive across the country and paid salute to the frontline healthcare workers (FLHCWs) especially those involved in ongoing vaccination drive.

