Vaccination centre at Home Economic University inaugurated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Monday inaugurated corona vaccination centre at the University of Home Economics for the vaccination of university's employees and students.

The deputy commissioner termed the vaccination center a great facility for the employees of varsity and students, saying that trained vaccinators would remain on duty and standard services would be provided in the centre. He said that vaccination centres were also being established at various educational institutions of the city. He said that 56 vaccination centres had been established in Lahore.

The DC said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to avoid rumors and play his role to stop spread of COVID-19. He added the government was playing an effective role in controlling the pandemic.

He maintained that there was still a need to continue safety measures to curb the spread of virus. He added that so far good results had been achieved from the ongoing vaccination drive.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen thanked the Punjab government for setting up vaccination centre at the university in order to provide the best facilities of vaccination to teachers, employees, students. She instructed the students and staff who were not vaccinated as yet would be required to get themselves vaccinated. She maintained that it was also mandatory for all employeesof the university to get themselves vaccinated.

Employees residing in University Campus need to get their families vaccinated as well, she added.