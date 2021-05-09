Vaccination centre for cops set up at District Police Lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :A corona vaccination centre has been set up for the police personnel at the District Police Lines hospital, Qila Gujjar Singh. Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, visited the new centre on Sunday and inspected the process of vaccination of police officers and officials and the standard of medical facilities, being provided at the hospital.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers accompanied him.

Medical Superintendent Hospital Dr Adnan Masood briefed the CCPO and Commissioner Lahore about the process of vaccination and other facilities.

The CCPO Lahore asked the MS to provide the best possible facilities to the police personnel visiting the hospital for corona vaccination. Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman assured the CCPO Lahore that scope of facilities would be expanded and provision of central oxygen supply system would be ensured at the hospital.

CCPO Lahore said that 9,963 police personnel would be vaccinated at this Police Vaccination Centre before Eidul Fitr.