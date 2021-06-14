Vaccination Centre inaugurated at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccination center was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob here at the Medical Center, Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus of the varsity on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said that vaccination has been made mandatory by the government for teachers, employees of educational institutions and students.

Therefore, a vaccination centre has been set up at the IUB in collaboration with the Punjab government and the District Health Authority to facilitate faculty, staff and students of the varsity.

Director Health Services Dr Zakir Ali said that initially 250 people would be vaccinated on daily basis at the centre which would be gradually increased.

He said the vaccination centre set up at the IUB was a mobile health vaccination centre established by the provincial government and district health authority.