UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Centre Inaugurated At IUB

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Vaccination Centre inaugurated at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccination center was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob here at the Medical Center, Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus of the varsity on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said that vaccination has been made mandatory by the government for teachers, employees of educational institutions and students.

Therefore, a vaccination centre has been set up at the IUB in collaboration with the Punjab government and the District Health Authority to facilitate faculty, staff and students of the varsity.

Director Health Services Dr Zakir Ali said that initially 250 people would be vaccinated on daily basis at the centre which would be gradually increased.

He said the vaccination centre set up at the IUB was a mobile health vaccination centre established by the provincial government and district health authority.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Mobile Baghdad IUB Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

1 minute ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

16 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

22 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.