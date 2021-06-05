Vaccination centre inaugurated at Punjab University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman inaugurated a COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Punjab University's Student Teacher Centre here on Saturday.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pro-VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director Students Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq, faculty members, officials, employees and others were also present.

Talking to the media, Muhammad Usman said that around 42 vaccination centres had been established in the city to help people get themselves vaccinated in a comfortable way with maximum facilities.

He said that the government was making full efforts to keep people safe from COVID-19. He said that a number of vaccination centres were being established in other universities, colleges, etc., like the one established at the PU.

The vice chancellor thanked the Punjab government for setting up vaccination centre in order to vaccinate PU teachers, employees, students and their families. The VC stressed the need to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of COVID-19.