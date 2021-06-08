UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Centre Inaugurated At RHC Ganda Singhwala

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Vaccination centre inaugurated at RHC Ganda Singhwala

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull inaugurated a corona vaccination centre at Rural Health Centre (RHC), Ganda Singhwala on Tuesday.

CEO Health Dr Javed Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu, District Population Officer Israr Anjum and others were also present.

The DC said that vaccination centres had been set up in all the RHC across the district, where the process of vaccination was underway.

Asia Gull also checked the cleanliness and attendance of doctors and staff at the RHC.

More Stories From Pakistan

