Vaccination centre set up at Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :With the support of the Government of the Punjab, a vaccination centre has been set up at Punjab University's Student Teacher Centre.

The vaccination centre will start working from Saturday from 8am to 8pm daily without any break to facilitate the people.

In this regard, PU Registrar Dr. Muhammad Khalid Khan issued a notification asking teachers, students and staff and their families to get vaccinated as per the instructions of the government.