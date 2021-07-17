Vaccination centres to be closed on first day of Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad Saturday said that vaccination centres would be closed for one day during Eid holidays in order to facilitate masses.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said the district administration striving hard to ensure vaccination of masses with rapid pace to protect them from the deadly virus.

He said the vaccination centres would be closed only on the first day of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The official sources confirmed that 20,172 citizens have been vaccinated during last 24 hours across the district including 17,386 have been give first dose while 2786 received second dose.

The district administration have received 48,000 doses of vaccination.