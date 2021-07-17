UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Centres To Be Closed On First Day Of Eid

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Vaccination centres to be closed on first day of Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad Saturday said that vaccination centres would be closed for one day during Eid holidays in order to facilitate masses.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said the district administration striving hard to ensure vaccination of masses with rapid pace to protect them from the deadly virus.

He said the vaccination centres would be closed only on the first day of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The official sources confirmed that 20,172 citizens have been vaccinated during last 24 hours across the district including 17,386 have been give first dose while 2786 received second dose.

The district administration have received 48,000 doses of vaccination.

Related Topics

Holidays From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Dubai Academic Hea ..

13 minutes ago

RAK Ruler issues two resolutions restructuring RAK ..

28 minutes ago

On directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Dhafra Fest ..

28 minutes ago

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

1 hour ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.