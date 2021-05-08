Vaccination centres to remain closed on 3 Eid days

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination centres in Sahiwal will be open from May 9 to 12 and remain closed from May 13 to 15 during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

This was stated by chief executive officer (CEO) Health Dr Abdul Majeed Niazi in a press release on Saturday.

He said that both the Sahiwal and Chichawatni vaccination centers will be open for vaccination from May 9 to 12 in two shifts from 10am to 3pm and from 8:30pm to 12pm, respectively.