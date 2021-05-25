Vaccination Centres will be established in Industrial Units, says Minister Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Departments Jam Ikramullah Dharijo on Tuesday said that success against coronavirus was a national goal. He said that vaccination centres would be set up in large industrial units

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Departments Jam Ikramullah Dharijo on Tuesday said that success against coronavirus was a national goal. He said that vaccination centres would be set up in large industrial units.

This he stated in a meeting with industrialists here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Riaz-ud-Din, representatives of industrial organizations Siraj Manoo?Raja Hussain, Pervez Fahim Noorwala and others.

The meeting also considered vaccination measures against coronavirus to factory workers. The meeting also decided to increase the working hours of vaccination in industrial zones with increase of health staff.

The Minister asked the representatives of industrialists to get as many factory workers vaccinated as possible at the earliest.