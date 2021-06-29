Vaccination certificate made mandatory for patients, attendants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Health Department on Tuesday has declared the vaccination certificate as mandatory for patients above the age of 18 to present at the time of visiting hospitals or taking treatment facilities besides of attending the hospital.

The Health Department official said all the hospitals had already been issued notifications in this regard.

According to the instructions mentioned in the notification, patients above the age of 18 years must show a vaccination certificate to avail medical treatment at the hospitals. The attendants of the patients were also bound to present such certificates to visit their patients.

The notification further said those who had not been vaccinated would get vaccinated at the hospitals adding persons below the age of 18 were exempted from the restrictions.