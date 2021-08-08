Vaccination certificate mandatory to visit 'Kidmat Marakaz', CTP Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have made the Corona Vaccination Certificate (CVC) mandatory for visiting all 'Kidmat Marakaz' and the City Traffic Police, Headquarters.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, no one would be allowed to enter the 'Khadmit Marakaz' and CTP Headquarters without Corona Vaccination Certificate.

He said, the step had been taken to contain spread of coronavirus and for the protection of the citizens.

The citizens having vaccination certificate would be allowed to visit the CTP offices to get any kind of service, he said adding, the restriction imposed to protect the lives of the citizens.

CTP was making all-out efforts to ensure safety of the citizens' lives, Rai Mazhar Iqbal added.

It is duty of Police to protect every citizen without any discrimination for which all resources were being utilized, he said adding, masks and social distancing were being maintained and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the government to contain spread of coronavirus were being implemented.

Earlier, the citizens who were coming to obtain driving licenses were being allowed to enter the traffic headquarters and service centers while wearing masks, he added.

He further said that anti-corona spray was being carried out regularly at the traffic headquarters to protect the citizens from coronavirus.

He also appealed to the citizens to follow the instructions given by the traffic police otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

/778