Vaccination , Compliance To SOPs Critically Needed To Control Covid : Expert

Growing public demand for vaccination against Covid - 19 is definitely a positive sign paving way for increased acceptance for immunization of a number of other vaccine preventable and controllable ailments, however, this must not minimize in any manner the absolute relevance of prevention - SOPs encompassing social distancing, use of mask, handwashing and care for basic hygiene in particular context of Corona

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Growing public demand for vaccination against Covid - 19 is definitely a positive sign paving way for increased acceptance for immunization of a number of other vaccine preventable and controllable ailments, however, this must not minimize in any manner the absolute relevance of prevention - SOPs encompassing social distancing, use of mask, handwashing and care for basic hygiene in particular context of Corona.

Given the fact that Indian variant commonly known as Delta, contributing to around 70% of the cases during the prevalent fourth wave of the infection, is not only largely PCR Negative but can evade certain other diagnostic tests and that those affected by this particular type are generally asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic hence any indifference towards compliance to SOPs does expedite chances of its spread among larger populations.

"There is no question of assuming or unassuming individuals - each one of us is vulnerable," Prof. Dr. Tahir Shamsi told APP reiterating importance of social distancing, hand washing and proper use of masks to contain spread of the virus.

Mentioning that sudden onset of severe health condition, lung damage to be specific, of the affected individuals is generally noticed it is therefore important for people to realize that any indifference towards essential protective measures can and is exposing them to serious but avoidable risks.

To a query about recurrence of Covid infection among people who may have been previously inflicted at one or other point of time, he said anyone can be infected even thrice as level of antibodies developed during phase of ailment diminishes or disappears within four to six months and booster shots may be required.

"It actually depends on the concerned person's exposure to the virus larger the dose higher the chances of his or her immunity suppression," elaborated the senior researcher.

About efficacy of the available corona vaccines, he said these on average range between four to eight months but what is important is that they protect against severity of the disease and also reduce chances of hospitalization besides other associated complications.

"People above 50 and those with history of one or the other communicable or non communicable diseases hold considerable chances of not only contracting the infection but also getting inflicted with comorbidities these can be contained through proper SOPs and administration of vaccines.

