UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Declared Mandatory For Wedding Functions, Dine In Restaurants

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Vaccination declared mandatory for wedding functions, dine in restaurants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared Corona vaccination mandatory for participation in wedding ceremonies and dining in restaurants, said an official handout issued here by Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Sunday.

In this connection, on the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, the Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Mohammad Asif held a meeting with the representatives of Restaurants and Wedding Halls Owners Association.

Those who attended the meeting were included Patron-in-Chief of the Association Asif Jamal, President Khalid Ayub, General Secretary Jamroz Khan, Khan Gul, Rahat Mughal and Fahad Khan.

During the meeting, Corona situation in the province was discussed in detail while the representatives of the Association briefed the Special Secretary about their problems and apprehensions.

After discussion, it was agreed that Corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be observed and Corona vaccinated persons would be allowed to participate in wedding and other functions while only vaccinated persons will be allowed to dine in restaurants.

It was also agreed that the Association will ensure the vaccination of their all staffers and the entry of only vaccinated persons into wedding halls while the management of restaurants will serve food to only such persons.

Furthermore, the Association will inform the management of all wedding halls and restaurants regarding full adherence to official SOPs, otherwise stern action would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Marriage Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

5 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.