Vaccination declared mandatory for wedding functions, dine in restaurants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared Corona vaccination mandatory for participation in wedding ceremonies and dining in restaurants, said an official handout issued here by Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Sunday.

In this connection, on the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, the Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Mohammad Asif held a meeting with the representatives of Restaurants and Wedding Halls Owners Association.

Those who attended the meeting were included Patron-in-Chief of the Association Asif Jamal, President Khalid Ayub, General Secretary Jamroz Khan, Khan Gul, Rahat Mughal and Fahad Khan.

During the meeting, Corona situation in the province was discussed in detail while the representatives of the Association briefed the Special Secretary about their problems and apprehensions.

After discussion, it was agreed that Corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be observed and Corona vaccinated persons would be allowed to participate in wedding and other functions while only vaccinated persons will be allowed to dine in restaurants.

It was also agreed that the Association will ensure the vaccination of their all staffers and the entry of only vaccinated persons into wedding halls while the management of restaurants will serve food to only such persons.

Furthermore, the Association will inform the management of all wedding halls and restaurants regarding full adherence to official SOPs, otherwise stern action would be initiated against them.