Vaccination, Deworming For Cattle Launched
Published August 22, 2025
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Livestock department, Tank has launched a livestock vaccination and deworming campaign in certain areas of the district to protect animals from various seasonal and infectious diseases.
According to the administration, the drive has been started in Gul Imam and Ama Khel Kundian circles of the district, which would also lead to increasing milk as well as meat production.
Several teams from the livestock department are actively working in the field, going door-to-door to inspect animals and administer vaccinations and deworming treatments.
The district administration said the campaign was not only crucial for the health of livestock but also plays a significant role in strengthening the rural economy.
Authorities have urged people to actively participate in the campaign and ensure timely vaccination of their animals to protect them from diseases.
