Vaccination drive against measles, rubella kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A two-week long door to door vaccination campaign against the measles and rubella diseases started simultaneously in all federating units of the country on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 90 million children across the country will be vaccinated till November 27.

The campaign targets children aged from 9 months to 15 years and Polio vaccine will also be administered to children below the age of five years, electronic channels reported.

The campaign will be conducted in public and private health facilities, outreach centers as well as educational facilities.