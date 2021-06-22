UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Drive Against Typhoid Enters Seventh Day In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Vaccination drive against typhoid enters seventh day in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :About 22, 616 children were injected typhoid vaccine Tuesday, the seventh day of on-going drive against the viral infection, official from DC office said.

Exactly 38 out of 41 defiant children, whose parents had refused to get their children inoculated, were also covered today by local health authority.

The campaign would be continued until June 26 in which children from 18 union councils of the district would be vaccinated.

In a statement issued here, DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi asked parents to get benefit from free vaccination drive launched by the district health authority.

He vowed to cover 243, 000 children until deadline marked for the campaign.

He said 155, 747 children were vaccinated quite successfully till date since start of the drive.

Related Topics

June From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 22, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

11 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

11 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

11 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.