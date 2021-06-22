Vaccination drive against typhoid enters seventh day in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :About 22, 616 children were injected typhoid vaccine Tuesday, the seventh day of on-going drive against the viral infection, official from DC office said.

Exactly 38 out of 41 defiant children, whose parents had refused to get their children inoculated, were also covered today by local health authority.

The campaign would be continued until June 26 in which children from 18 union councils of the district would be vaccinated.

In a statement issued here, DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi asked parents to get benefit from free vaccination drive launched by the district health authority.

He vowed to cover 243, 000 children until deadline marked for the campaign.

He said 155, 747 children were vaccinated quite successfully till date since start of the drive.