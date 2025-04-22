Vaccination Drive Begins At 11 Haji Camps Across Country
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Vaccination for intending pilgrims has commenced at 11 designated Haji camps across the country, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday.
Talking to APP, he said due to the special efforts of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, arrangements for vaccine supply have also been made from DHQ Muzaffarabad, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan.
In addition to vaccination, Umar Butt said the packing of essential medicines and distribution of gifts for pilgrims has also started at the camps.
Pilgrims are being provided vaccines against meningitis, influenza, and polio as part of the mandatory health requirements, he added.
The spokesperson urged pilgrims to visit their respective Haji camps as per the schedule provided to them. After receiving the vaccinations, they must obtain the government-issued Yellow Card, which is essential for travel. A special provision has been made for administering the COVID-19 vaccine to pilgrims aged over 65 years, ensuring their safety during the pilgrimage, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee to probe alleged negligence at PFSA5 minutes ago
-
PU VC inaugurates 250-KW solar system at HCC5 minutes ago
-
DC visits maternity hospital, oversees anti-polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Sweet Home marks Green Earth Day6 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses monthly performance of Ombudsman Secretariat15 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for restoring trade activities halted by prevailing situation on highways15 minutes ago
-
KP budget 2025-26 to be surplused: Muzzammil Aslam15 minutes ago
-
Names of citizen's family members removed from ECL: IHC told16 minutes ago
-
Vaccination drive begins at 11 Haji Camps across country16 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs father to ensure talk of minor with Polish mother in extradition case16 minutes ago
-
Islamic ideology revival will shore up national fraternization: Kashmiri Scholar36 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad finalizes emergency plan for PMA passing out parade36 minutes ago