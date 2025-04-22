Vaccination drive begins at 11 Haji Camps across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Vaccination for intending pilgrims has commenced at 11 designated Haji camps across the country, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said due to the special efforts of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, arrangements for vaccine supply have also been made from DHQ Muzaffarabad, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In addition to vaccination, Umar Butt said the packing of essential medicines and distribution of gifts for pilgrims has also started at the camps.

Pilgrims are being provided vaccines against meningitis, influenza, and polio as part of the mandatory health requirements, he added.

The spokesperson urged pilgrims to visit their respective Haji camps as per the schedule provided to them. After receiving the vaccinations, they must obtain the government-issued Yellow Card, which is essential for travel. A special provision has been made for administering the COVID-19 vaccine to pilgrims aged over 65 years, ensuring their safety during the pilgrimage, he maintained.