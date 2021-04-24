UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Drive Continues In Tharparkar District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:43 PM



As the coronavirus vaccination process was continued at the Mithi vaccination centre, long queue of people was seen standing outside the center

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :As the coronavirus vaccination process was continued at the Mithi vaccination centre, long queue of people was seen standing outside the center.

According to details like other parts of the country corona vaccination process was also continued in Tharparkar district.

People have complained that staff assigned to administer vaccine do not follow SOPs formulated for injecting corona vaccine doses while educating visitors to implement SOPs including wearing masks and other related precautionary measures.

Meanwhile senior citizens visiting vaccination centres accused relevant health staff of creating hardship in the vaccination process neglecting poor and destitute persons and providing doses to their favorite persons.

They demanded to set up separate vaccination rooms for male and females in order to minimize long queues of visitors outside vaccination centers.

